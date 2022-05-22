Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 6 results & Week 7 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.
Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.
We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.
This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place May 15-21 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up and anything else I’m forgetting.
But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.
Rowdy may have had Sally Field’s old, “You like me! You really like me!” speech running through her mind during this moment...
- Taking Charlotte Flair’s belt in a well received “I Quit” match and following it up by looking more comfortable as a babyface than she has in a long time? That gave us a rare (at least this season) WWE winner.
- From there, it’s all AEW... except for the new IWGP United States champion in third.
- Long Island’s least favorite person, their hero & the guy the local boy made his whipping boy, the losing sides of two men’s & the winner of one women’s Owen Cup quarterfinals, and cold-hearted handsome devil & his very nice, very evil demon waif friend.
The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 6
1. Ronda Rousey
2. MJF
3. Juice Robinson
4. Darby Allin
5. CM Punk
6. Dax Harwood
7. Danhausen
8. HOOK
9. Wardlow
10. Ruby Soho
Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.
Where a Top Guy claimed sole possession of first...
The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending May 14
1. Dax Harwood - 23
2. CM Punk - 22
3. Wardlow - 20
4. Wheeler Yuta - 16
5. Cash Wheeler - 14
6. Samoa Joe - 13
7. Josh Alexander - 11.5
8. (tie) Jon Moxley - 11
8. (tie) Darby Allin - 11
10. Mark Briscoe - 10.5
Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.
Poll
Which performer had the best week, May 15-21?
