Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 6 results & Week 7 vote

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Rowdy may have had Sally Field’s old, “You like me! You really like me!” speech running through her mind during this moment...

Taking Charlotte Flair’s belt in a well received “I Quit” match and following it up by looking more comfortable as a babyface than she has in a long time? That gave us a rare (at least this season) WWE winner.

From there, it’s all AEW... except for the new IWGP United States champion in third.

Long Island’s least favorite person, their hero & the guy the local boy made his whipping boy, the losing sides of two men’s & the winner of one women’s Owen Cup quarterfinals, and cold-hearted handsome devil & his very nice, very evil demon waif friend.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 6

1. Ronda Rousey

2. MJF

3. Juice Robinson

4. Darby Allin

5. CM Punk

6. Dax Harwood

7. Danhausen

8. HOOK

9. Wardlow

10. Ruby Soho

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings

Where a Top Guy claimed sole possession of first...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending May 14

1. Dax Harwood - 23

2. CM Punk - 22

3. Wardlow - 20

4. Wheeler Yuta - 16

5. Cash Wheeler - 14

6. Samoa Joe - 13

7. Josh Alexander - 11.5

8. (tie) Jon Moxley - 11

8. (tie) Darby Allin - 11

10. Mark Briscoe - 10.5

