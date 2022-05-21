Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide said on The Masked Man Show that he heard Sasha Banks is also negotiating a new deal with WWE, as her & Naomi’s contracts expire “within the next two months”.
- Even though Triple H is back on the job full-time in WWE, Fightful was told that his current duties are “categorically different” than they were prior to his heart operation.
- According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is trying to save a singles rematch between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch for a major pay-per-view (PPV) event. Hell in a Cell is not a major PPV, so that’s why Lynch did not win the number one contender spot earlier this week on Raw.
- In addition to concerns about his lack of improvement, the Observer Newsletter reports WWE released Parker “Harland” Boudreaux because “the company found something out” about him.
- Ric Flair & Wendy Barlow are back together, per the WON.
