It’s a great time to be a wrestling fan*. With an internet connection, you can watch shows from all over the globe at any hour of the day or night. And there’s a virtual endless supply of podcasts and internet talk shows covering every era of the business from every angle.

Some of the most successful pods are from former wrestlers, who’ve discovered there’s a market for their stories & opinions, and lots of “male enhancement” companies that will pay to reach that market. And we’re getting three more!

A couple months back, Mick Foley teased a show. We haven’t seen Foley is Pod show up on our podcast apps yet, but his session at Starrcast V looks like it might the launch of iton Conrad Thompson’s podcast network.

Starrcast will also give us a look at another new offering — Kliq This, from Kevin Nash & shoot interview maestro Sean Oliver of Kayfabe Commentaries.

He's one of the greatest big men to ever step foot in the squared circle & he's back at #STARRCAST!



Join @RealKevinNash & @KayfabeComment's @KayfabeSean for an exclusive live event, Kliq This!



Bracelets & @FiteTV pre-order on sale TOMORROW - 12:00pm EDT:

Kliq This has already been confirmed as a weekly show. In a press release from Podcast Heat, Oliver says, “Kliq This will be the best of what fans loved about our shoot interviews together, just on a much broader scale.” I just hope Sean finally gets an answer to pro wrestling’s greatest mystery...

But wait! There’s more! Podcast Heat (a network which also feature shows from DDP, Matt Hardy, Gerald Brisco & JBL, Road Dogg and Randy Orton & Kurt Angle’s wives) is also teasing a new pod from William Regal.

The @villainpod will be here before you know it.



We will be announcing a debut date within days.



If you can't wait to hear what the man himself has to say on his first ever podcast, drop your favorite @RealKingRegal GIF here!

Now, if you asked me to name three people I’d listen to talk pro wrestling, Foley, Nash & Regal would be at the top of my list. But there’s no denying they’re jumping into a crowded marketplace. We’ll see how they fare.