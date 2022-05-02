Priest barred from ringside

When AJ Styles and Edge went at it for the first time ever at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas last month, the result was directly influenced by an outside force — Damian Priest showed up to interfere, ensuring Edge emerged victorious.

Naturally, Styles wants his rematch with Edge at WrestleMania Backlash this Sun., May 8, 2022, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island to be fair. So he got a match booked for Monday Night Raw this week against Priest where a victory would mean Priest would be barred from ringside this weekend.

Wouldn’t you know it, he pulled it off.

I’m not entirely sure how Priest being barred from ringside is actually going to keep him from showing up anyway. After all, he wasn’t supposed to be there at WrestleMania either.

Perhaps weren’t meant to understand Styles now has some backup in the form of Finn Balor, who got involved in the action on Raw this week and seemed to pledge allegiance to his old friend.

We’ll see how it all plays out soon enough.

