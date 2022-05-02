Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned there may be more releases coming from WWE in the near future.

The expectation, with betting odds following in line, is that Ronda Rousey is planned to win the SmackDown women’s title at WrestleMania Backlash.

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bret Hart’s current deal with WWE is a merchandise deal and wouldn’t prevent him from working in AEW as previously believed.

Fightful Select says at one point Malcolm Bivens was pitched as a possible manager for Omos before MVP was chosen for that role.

According to the WON, there have “at least been talks” of moving NXT TV back to Full Sail University.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.