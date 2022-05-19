Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Talking to SEScoops about Sasha Banks & Naomi walking out of Raw, Naomi’s former tag partner Ariane “Cameron” Andrew said: “My girl Naomi, she wouldn’t do this and I feel like she wouldn’t do this unless she had someone manipulating and telling her how to do this.” Andrew also pitched a Funkadactyls reunion in the interview.
- Responding to a rumor Banks & Naomi had been pulled from WWE live events, Sasha’s husband & WWE costume designer Sarath Ton tweeted: “The bullshit being spewed is next level.”
- Two of the belts Tony Khan recently hinted at will be awarded to the winners of the men’s & women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double Or Nothing, says Voices of Wrestling.
- An AEW source told VOW the backstage atmosphere is “chaotic” and lacks structure. Complaints include not knowing angles or finishes until close to showtime, and redundant match set-up angles & finishes.
- Clash at the Castle was not the instant sellout some expected based on pre-sale interest. Dave Meltzer speculated it was due to high ticket prices for WWE’s first UK PPV in decades.
