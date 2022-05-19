Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Freelance Over the Top Rope (May 20, 8 pm CT)

Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Angel Escalera vs. Blair Onyx vs. Chris Castro vs. Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Ethan Price vs. Gary Jay vs. Kenny Sutra vs. Levy Cruise vs. Marino Tenaglia vs. Project MONIX vs. Sabin Gauge vs. Sean Galway vs. Storm Grayson vs. Wes Barkley vs. Xavier Sky (Battle Royal) Koko Lane vs. Matt Knicks Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Pick n’ Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) vs. Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins & Darin Corbin) (c) (Freelance World Tag Team Championship) EFFY & Shazza McKenzie vs. GPA & Laynie Luck Bryan Keith vs. Robert Anthony (c) (Freelance Legacy Championship)

Freelance are back with everybody’s favorite, a big battle royal! Plus the Take It Homewreckers face a stiff challenge for their tag titles and EFFY teams up with Shazza to take on GPA and Luck!

ACTION Right on the Money (May 21, 7 pm ET)

Brady Pierce & J. Spade vs. Luke & PJ Hawx Bobby Flaco, Brogan Finlay, & David Finlay vs. Damion Turner & the Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) Damyan Tangra vs. Marcus Mathers AC Mack (c) vs. Alan Angels (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship)

ACTION are back and between that kickass six-man and the main event giving number five of the Dark Order a shot at indie wrestling’s greatest prize it should be a fun one!

AIW Gauntlet for the Gold 15 (May 21, 7:30 pm ET)

Kaplan vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Eddie Kingston vs. Isaiah Broner Dominic Garrini vs. Matt Cardona (c) (AIW Absolute Intense Championship Intense Rules Match) Gauntlet for the Gold

AIW are back with their annual Gauntlet for the Gold spectacle, and everybody loves a Royal Rumble baby! Plus a pair of absolutely filthy brawls and Dominic Garrini challenging Matt Cardona and it’ll be a hoot!

GCW Maniac (May 21, 8 pm PT)

Bandido vs. Nick Wayne Masha Slamovich vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) (c) vs. South Pacific Savages (Journey Fatu & Juicy Finau) (GCW Tag Team Championship) Blake Christian vs. Kevin Blackwood Biff Busick vs. Jordan Oliver Drew Parker vs. Joey Janela Dark Sheik vs. LuFisto AJ Gray (c) vs. Cole Radrick vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Ninja Mack (GCW Extreme Championship Scramble Match)

Last but not least, GCW are back and honestly there’s a lot of cool stuff on this one but you know I’m here for Sheik vs. LuFisto baby!

Erica Torres vs. Lindsay Snow

SHINE offers up this fine slice of action to kick our freebie section off this week, check it out!

AVA vs. Indigo

The new look Ava Everett takes on Indigo in this sprinty fresh slab of Limitless action, enjoy!

Merrik Donovan vs. Rico Gonzalez

And last we’ve got some up-and-comers from Season 4 of Uncharted Territory’s Discovery Gauntlet, get on board now!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.