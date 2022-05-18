AEW Dynamite Preview (May 18, 2022): Wiiiiiiiild Card!

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Fertitta Center in Houston. Last week, Adam Cole defeated Dax Harwood to move on in the Owen Hart Tournament. CM Punk put down John Silver with the champ’s signature move. The Premier Athlete Tony Nese made short work of Danhausen, but after the match, HOOK came to his new bestie’s aid. Wardlow was cool as a cucumber when MJF and the entire city of Long Island taunted and teased him...until the contract was signed. Then he took his rage out on everyone’s favorite punching bags, Shawn Spears & Mark Sterling. Ricky Starks earned a tag title shot for Team Taz when he defeated Jungle Boy. The Jericho Appreciation Society was outnumbered when The Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana & Ortiz teamed up. Toni Storm advanced in the Owen Hart Tournament when she defeated Jamie Hayter. And finally, Jeff Hardy proved once again that he was willing to destroy his body on live tv for a victory when he defeated Darby Allin to make it to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Tournament.

This Week’s Headliner

This week’s big feature is the continuation of The Owen Hart Tournaments.

Tonight we’ll see Jeff Hardy versus Adam Cole in semi-final action. Now instinct tells me to bet on Adam Cole here - he’s crafty - but I was sort of shocked that Jeff Hardy went over on golden goth boy, so who knows. Let’s just hope they both walk out without a limp!

There are also three first-round matches tonight with TWO surprise entrants!

Kyle O’Reilly will battle it out with Rey Fenix. KOR will try to ground Fenix, but my guess is that he will fail, and Fenix will do some crazy sh*t to win the match.

Samoa Joe will take on a Joker, aka a surprise entrant. Most people, including me, expect it to be Claudio Castagnoli, aka Cesaro, which would be dope as hell. But of course, it could be a returning roster member like Miro or even someone like Jay Lethal since he’s embroiled in a battle with Joe right now. But it better be Claudio.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., also takes on a Joker tonight. The internet sleuths believe it to be crowd favorite Maki Itoh based on some of her tweets, but it could also be someone like Nixon Newell (Teagan Nox) or Mia Yim. Unlikely that whoever it is wins here though because we’re definitely getting Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm.

The Title Scene:

World Champion Hangman Page takes on Konosuke Takeshita. There is no way Takeshita is going to win, but it is nice that we get to see the champ in action! Of course, his double or nothing opponent CM Punk will be on commentary saying what I presume are some inflammatory things, so expect a little post-match confrontation.

Jungle Boy lost his FTW championship match against Ricky Starks, which guaranteed Starks & Hobbs a Tag Team Championships match. Christian was disappointed but still hugged Jungle Boy after the match. And what an ominous hug it was! It looks like we’re getting closer and closer to a heel turn from Christian. But wouldn’t it be delicious if it came from Jungle Boy instead?

The Women’s World Championship will be defended at Double or Nothing when Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb go one-on-one for best in the division supremacy. Now, if only they could figure out something compelling to do with them in the interim.

So much for babyface Scorpio Sky! He retained his TNT Championship against his former SCU tag partner with the help of despicable Dan Lambert and Ethan Page. So they are still heels, but also maybe so are Sammy and Tay? You know what? I stopped caring. The wrestling is good. They can Big Show face turn and heel turn every week. I cannot let it rule my life.

Does anyone else think it’s time for the TBS Champion and her baddies to drop Mark Sterling? He’s holding them down. Jade and the girls don’t need him messing with their style.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-Wardlow takes ten lashes from MJF as per his contract for a match. Honestly, these trials and tribulations are just MJF’s excuse to play out his kinks on live tv. First the dog collar, and now this? MJF, my dude, just hire a dominatrix and get some therapy.

-In a scrummy turn of events, The Jericho Appreciation society got their butts kicked by The Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana & Ortiz. Tonight the leaders of two of these factions face off when Jericho goes one-on-one with the one and only William Regal. The only downside is that it means we don’t get Regal on commentary.

-HOOKhausen is happening! They officially are facing off with Tony Nese & Mark Sterling at Double or Nothing. Sometimes dreams (nightmares) really do come true.

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm ET — and join us in our live blog — to see how all this plays out.