PW Torch says that behind-the-scenes there wasn’t a lot of instant sympathy for Sasha Banks & Naomi over the decision they made with the belief apparently being “where did that come from and how did they get themselves so worked up over this?”

For that matter, the Wrestling Observer indicated there’s a lot of heat on them backstage now.

WrestleVotes says there were ideas pitched to do a collapsing ring angle for the Omos vs. Bobby Lashley match on Raw this week but that was squashed in the days leading up to the match.

Ringside News claims Harland was planned to be the fourth member of The Judgment Day before he was fired by WWE.

They also claim the language in the Cody Rhodes Money in the Bank promo has been a “major source of confusion” for WWE writers and producers.

