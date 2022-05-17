‘The Roast of Ric Flair’ set for Starrcast

Starrcast V may be happening in Nashville alongside SummerSlam, but it’s shaping up to be all about someone who says he’ll never work for WWE again — Ric Flair.

Ric Flair’s Last Match is set for Sunday, July 31 at the Fairgrounds, and now Conrad Thompson’s booked The Roast of Ric Flair for the same venue on Friday, July 29. In announcing the event, the Nature Boy’s son-in-law said:

“The last weekend in July is going to be Ric’s swan song in a professional wrestling ring, so what better way to send him off before his final match than giving him a proper roast. Ric’s career has transcended professional wrestling and made him a pop culture icon. You’ve seen his influence everywhere from sports to hip hop. He’s done it all, except get roasted by some of his dearest friends and the most talented comedians in the world. That all changes on July 29th.”

A Flair roast was originally scheduled for the second Starrcast back in 2019, but health issues prevented Naitch from making it to Las Vegas on Double or Nothing weekend.

This one, like Ric Flair’s Last Match (which is rumored to be Flair & FTR vs. Ricky Steamboat & The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express), will be available to stream on Fite.