Rumors for the Day:
- Naomi was originally scheduled to win Raw’s Six Pack Challenge before she & Sasha Banks walked out last night, per Fightful Select.
- WrestleVotes says WWE’s statement on Banks & Naomi “is just the baseline of the details. The tension leading up to the walkout was palpable all day, with both superstars upset at something that transpired.”
- A report from Fightful says Ricky Steamboat is expected to wrestle Ric Flair in a tag match at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at Starrcast SummerSlam weekend.
- It does appear the match is the one Wrestling Observer reported on last week, and Steamboat is the planned partner for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express against Flair & FTR. But Fightful notes Tony Khan signing off on FTR’s inclusion is “far from a done deal.”
- The Observer also recently updated the Kota Ibushi/New Japan situation: Ibushi has not been fired, but while NJPW haven’t given up on the relationship, they’re very unhappy with the publicity.
