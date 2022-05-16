Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Regarding Roman Reigns’ new contract with WWE, Wrestling Observer Live’s Andrew Zarian was told, “This is not like a Lesnar deal...he’s still full time. He’s just not gonna do smaller house shows, and he may take time off every now and then.”
- Per Fightful, there haven’t been any formal contract negotiations between MJF and AEW.
- According to WrestlingNews.co, there have been pitches made in WWE to overhaul the presentation of Madcap Moss. This includes removing his comedy elements, as well as giving him new ring gear and entrance music.
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says WWE is once again talking about splitting Rey & Dominik Mysterio. It’s also noted that Rey “has of late gotten more stem cell treatments for injuries.”
- Sean Ross Sapp’s AEW sources said they were “under the impression” Hikaru Shida knew she’d been pulled from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament before the announcement on Rampage & her subsequent tweets.
