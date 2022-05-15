Taya Valkyrie to debut at NWA Alwayz Ready PPV

Taya Valkyrie is coming to the NWA.

Taya hasn’t skipped a beat since being released from NXT. She went to Mexico working with AAA again, rumbled in Impact to win the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship from Deonna Purrazzo, debuted in MLW to compete for their inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship, and wrestled across the indie scene in the USA and Canada.

✈️ Orlando for 24hrs…now home to LA!! Thank you @MLW and @IMPACTWRESTLING for an amazing weekend!!! Next week see you all in Calgary on Friday the 20th and Edmonton Saturday the 21st with @rcw_wrestle! #WERALOCA — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) May 15, 2022

You could say Taya is always ready.

That makes it fitting for Taya’s NWA debut to take place on the Matt Cardona inspired Alwayz Ready PPV on June 11. La Wera Loca will compete against Natalia Markova.

https://t.co/YhcbNQe5Xl! @thetayavalkyrie makes her NWA debut V.S. 'The Crush' @RealNMarkova! Can Taya make her case for #NWA Gold as one of the top stars in the industry, or will Natalia and her new bff @IAmTarynTerrell show her why the NWA Women's division is second to none? pic.twitter.com/vQ9Ig17bTZ — NWA (@nwa) May 15, 2022

Looking down the line, Taya challenging Kamille for the NWA World Women’s Championship would be interesting. Kamille’s strength advantage has carried her to success, but she won’t be roughhousing Taya if they duke it out in singles action. That is a compelling matchup if NWA can set it up.

Other intriguing opponents for Taya are Mickie James, Chelsea Green, and Angelina Love.

It’s funny to think that there might be occasions in the near future when we see Taya on AAA, Impact, MLW, and NWA programming all in the same week. Bring on La Era de la Wera.

Are you excited to see Taya Valkyrie in the NWA? Do you think Taya will be the one to dethrone Kamille?