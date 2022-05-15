NWA Roundup: #1 contender match for women’s title, ROH announcer returns to ring, more!

Let’s dive into news from the National Wrestling Alliance.

NWA is gearing up for the Alwayz Ready PPV on June 11. The card currently contains:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis

Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King

Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (c) vs. Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (c) vs. Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) NWA World Television Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Mims

Tyrus (c) vs. Mims NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Jax Dane (c) vs. Chris Adonis

Jax Dane (c) vs. Chris Adonis NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) vs. The Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige)

The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) vs. The Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr featured a #1 contender match for the women’s championship and the Briscoes saving one of their rivals from harm.

The match with the most importance was the #1 contender contest between Jennacide, KiLynn King, and Chelsea Green for a shot at the NWA women’s championship. The three-way bout was a free-for-all. Whenever one lady thought she was gaining momentum toward a win, the third would stifle progress. For example, Green locked in a camel clutch on King, then Jennacide came from behind for a sleeper to Green.

Down the stretch, Jennacide slammed King for a pin. Green curbstomped Jennacide to break the count. King countered an Unprettier from Green into a pumphandle facebuster for victory. King has been rising up the charts after taking her lumps on the AEW job squad. Now, she’ll have a chance to win gold at Alwayz Ready.

Kamille has held the NWA World Women’s Championship for 341 days and counting. She was in non-title action against Paola Blaze. Kamille took care of business to win via spear, but she suffered knee damage during the contest. The champ’s health status could be something to keep an eye on when she defends against King at Alwayz Ready.

Matt Taven declared his intention to chase the NWA world title. He had a rough test against Judais. Taven had trouble with the big man’s power, but he managed to take control on a headlock driver. Father James Mitchell’s goons rushed the ring causing a DQ win for Taven. Judais, Sal Rinauro, and Gaagz The Gymp put the boots to Taven. Mike Bennett was not in the building, so Taven was all alone. Or so he thought. The Briscoes ran out to protect Taven. The Ring of Honor rivalry runs deep between the Briscoes and OGK, but Dem Boyz decided to help Taven on this occasion. No promo was given to explain the Briscoes’ actions, so we’ll have to wait to hear their reasons.

The main event of Powerrr was a trios bout involving Matt Cardona and Nick Aldis. Cardona brought Mike Knox and VSK, while Aldis was flanked by Doug Williams and Davey Boy Smith Jr. For the finish, Aldis had Cardona trapped in a cloverleaf submission, but VSK made the save. Aldis forced VSK to pay in the cloverleaf to secure victory.

In other action, JTG & Dirty Dango defeated Rinauro & The Gymp. Dango cleaned up on a falcon arrow slam to Rinauro for the win. There is also a side story brewing between Angelina Love and Velvet Sky. Love accompanied the Dirty Sexy Boys. Sky took exception claiming to have dibs on Dango. The Beautiful People don’t seem to be getting along so far in the NWA.

The latest episode of NWA USA featured Caprice Coleman leaving the ROH commentary table to wrestle Colby Corino in the main event.

Coleman was slick and smooth for early control. Corino pulled the referee in front as a trick to gain an edge. Corino cruised for a slingshot spear and an inverted cannonball senton. Corino connected on two consecutive moonsaults. He showboated for a third and missed the mark. Coleman rallied with punches, a springboard leg lariat, and a jumping headscissors taking Corino down from the top turnbuckle. The action spilled into the corner. As the referee forced a separation, Corino reached into his tights for a foreign object to land a loaded punch. Corino pounced for a Magistral cradle bomb to win.

On the undercard, Mike Bennett used a brainbuster and rolling elbow strike to finish Kerry Morton. Jennacide pinned the debuting MJ Jenkins on a Judgement Day slam. Afterward, Natalia Markova had a chair to attack Jennacide from the back.

Share your thoughts on the week that was for the NWA. Which current NWA stories are your favorites?