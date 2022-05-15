Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 5 results & Week 6 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place May 8-14 — WrestleMania Backlash, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Capital Collision and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Taking out W. Morrissey with one powerbomb (out of respect) gave Mr. Mayhem an edge over the new Impact Tag, ROH Women’s, and NXT North American champs.

Both the winner and loser of a standout Dynamite men’s Owen Cup qualifier made the cut, as did the woman who qualified in one on Rampage.

A very handsome, very cold-hearted birthday boy and the new NEVER Openweight champion round out our latest Top Ten.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 5

1. Wardlow

2. Mark Briscoe

3. Mercedes Martinez

4. Jay Briscoe

5. Cameron Grimes

6. Rey Fenix

7. Riho

8. HOOK

9. Dante Martin

10. Tama Tonga

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where two former Pinnacle mates are tied for first, and another tag guy enters the Top Ten...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending May 7

1. (tie) Dax Harwood - 18

1. (tie) Wardlow - 18

3. (tie) CM Punk - 16

3. (tie) Wheeler Yuta - 16

5. Cash Wheeler - 14

6. Samoa Joe - 13

7. Josh Alexander - 11.5

8. Jon Moxley - 11

9. Mark Briscoe - 10.5

10. Scorpio Sky - 10

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.