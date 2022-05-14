Trent’s COVID leads to multiple changes on NJPW Capital Collision card

Last night, New Japan revealed that Trent Beretta has tested positive for COVID and will miss tonight’s Capital Collision PPV in Washington, D.C. Beretta confirmed the news with a joke about a storyline thread that ended when he left for AEW, where many suspected Trent was a Bullet Club mole within the CHAOS faction...

sorry guys. this sucks. I’ve betrayed new Japan all over again. https://t.co/BBDvqbUe4M — TRENT? (@trentylocks) May 13, 2022

First things first, Trent says he’s feeling fine, so that’s great news.

On less important matters, the Best Friend was set for one of the night’s biggest matches, teaming with his CHAOS stablemate & IWGP World Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada against Bullet Club’s Jay White & Hikuleo. Rocky Romero will take Trent’s spot, which creates an opening in a 10 man tag on the undercard. The DKC was supposed to work a pre-show dark match, but he’ll now take Romero’s place in the five-on-five, so AEW’s Nick Coromoto will wrestle Kevin Knight in that.

Got it?

Here’s the updated line-up for what remains a kick-ass looking show, streaming at 7pm ET on Fite...