- Despite the line from Cody Rhodes’ promo for Money in the Bank, Wrestling Observer Newsletter says Vince McMahon has a plan for what the top matches at WrestleMania 39 will be, and those don’t include the briefcase winners.
- The Observer says Drew McIntyre won’t be Roman Reigns’ opponent for his next title defense at Money in the Bank, as WWE is saving that match for Clash at the Castle.
- Regarding a pair of recent NXT departures, Dave Meltzer writes in the WON that people in WWE believe Malcolm Bivens will sign with AEW when his non-compete expires, and that “there are people in power at AEW” who want Tony Khan to sign Candice LeRae.
- With Forbidden Door in Chicago and Tony Khan saying in recent interviews he’s open to having All Out somewhere else, Cultaholic is speculating AEW’s Labor Day weekend event could be held in Toronto.
- Sports Gamers Online’s latest update on AEW’s console game says “movesets in general will be limited ‘akin to an early 2000s wrestling game’ while customization options for wrestlers will leave people wishing they had more.” The developers are staying positive and focusing on gameplay: “If the game is fun, no one will care about the other stuff.”
