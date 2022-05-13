Punk, Danielson & Cassidy among AEW stars appearing on upcoming streaming shows

Given the Warner Bros Discovery merger and the general importance of television licensing revenue to Tony Khan’s future plans, there’s a lot of speculation about AEW’s television future. We don’t have any new information to share with you on that front, but a couple items from this week’s entertainment news won’t hurt TK’s case in the next round of negotiations. They could also help a few wrestlers crossover to the mainstream... or at least pad their IMDB page.

The one we got an actual look at is CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Powerhouse Hobbs & Ruby Soho’s spot on the new season of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke.

They’re listed in the above trailer as “Stars of All Elite Wrestling”, but we’d know these smiling faces anywhere...

We also got a similar announcement earlier in the week, but Best Friends didn’t make the cut for The Floor Is Lava’s second season trailer. We just have to take Kris Statlander’s word for it. She quote-tweeted something Orange Cassidy deleted (it read, “Me, Chuck and Stat are on this season of Floor is Lava. Here’s a trailer they told me to share even though we’re not shown. So...trust me?”) about being on their being on the show with Chuck Taylor...

It’s true. Risked it all. Watch the trailer we’re not in then watch the show when it comes out. https://t.co/oj5Bxg6LYH — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) May 10, 2022

Ready to explain to your friends and relatives who these people are?