Starrcast is coming back, and it’s attached to a WWE event for the first time

Conrad Thompson broke the news in an interview with Sports Illustrated today (May 13): for the first time since the pandemic, he’s bringing back the Starrcast fan convention. The fifth iteration of the weekend-long festival of meet-and-greet, signings, interviews and live podcasts will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds from July 29-31.

Which means Starrcast V will be tied to SummerSlam, happening July 30 in Music City. The four previous shows were attached to AEW events (well, ALL OUT, and then the first three PPVs in AEW history). Until COVID struck, the original fifth Starrcast was supposed to happen at Double or Nothing 2020.

Like previous Starrcasts, this one will stream on FITE. Here’s the presser:

STARRCAST V Heading to Nashville Pro wrestling’s biggest fan fest set to make its Music City debut After a three-and-a-half year hiatus, STARRCAST, the wildly popular professional wrestling fan fest, is back and ready to rock the Music City. Often called “The Woodstock of Professional Wrestling,” STARRCAST V, in partnership with Thuzio, a Triller company, will take place at the world famous Nashville Fairgrounds from Friday, July 29th to Sunday, July 31st. The event will also be made available worldwide, exclusively on FITE. Presale tickets for those who have purchased past STARRCAST wristbands, will go on sale at 12pm EDT on Thursday, May 19th. Public ticket sales will begin at 12/pm EDT on Friday, May 20th at www.STARRCAST.com. Preordering the event on FITE will also go live at 12pm EDT on Friday, May 20th. “The number one question I’ve gotten over the past three years, at live shows, on social media, or in interviews is, ‘When is the next STARRCAST,’ said STARRCAST founder and creator Conrad Thompson. “I’m so happy I can finally answer; July 29th through the 31st at the beautiful Nashville Fairgrounds. As our Top Guys at AdFreeShows.com know, when my team and I get together on these events, our goal is to over-deliver for the fans, and the line-up and events we have scheduled for STARRCAST V will make it a can’t miss event for any wrestling fan.” “Having already worked with Conrad Thompson and his team on the previous four, very-successful STARRCAST events, FITE is excited to present STARRCAST V. The excitement that a STARRCAST event brings to those in attendance, and extending to those watching at home, is second-to-none,” said FITE COO Michael Weber. “I have fans to this day talk to me about re-watching the stage shows and events from the past STARRCAST events on FITE. We can’t wait to be in Nashville to present what’s going to be another historic event for professional wrestling fans.” STARRCAST V will give professional wrestling fans an immersive experience of stage shows, photo opportunities, meet and greets, autograph signings and more. For the latest updates on stage shows, talent scheduled to appear and other STARRCAST V announcements, follow @StarrcastEvents on Twitter.

Who’s gonna make Starrcast part of their SummerSlam plans?