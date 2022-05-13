Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer mentioned that AEW will be doing a Blood & Guts match soon. He speculated it might feature Jericho Appreciation Society against Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Eddie Kingston, and Ortiz.
- While discussing Roman Reigns’ part-time schedule, Meltzer said the success of WrestleMania 38 night one helped convince WWE that they don’t necessarily need the top men’s titles to be heavily featured. WWE also doesn’t feel an urgency to book the champion on PPV events like Hell in a Cell because the Peacock money is guaranteed regardless of the card.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez heard from multiple well-connected people in Japan that Kota Ibushi has “burned his bridges” not only with NJPW, but also with the entire pro wrestling industry in Japan.
- Regarding Leyla Hirsch’s knee injury from last month on AEW Dark, PW Insider indicated “the belief among talents is that she tore her ACL and/or MCL.”
- Chris Jericho recently filed for trademarks on the terms “The Wizard” and “The Watch.”
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...