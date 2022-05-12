If there was any doubt that Matt Cardona is the face that runs the place in the NWA, then look no further than the next PPV. NWA named it after Cardona’s catchphrase.

I wish I saw @RealNickAldis’s reaction when he opened up his e-mail this morning and was told to post this @nwa PPV poster! HAHAHAHAHA!!! pic.twitter.com/CNne4BfWTF — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 25, 2022

The Alwayz Ready PPV is scheduled for June 11 in Knoxville, TN to air on Fite TV. Cardona will put the Ten Pounds of Gold on the line in a grudge rematch, and five other title bouts were also announced for the event.

Cardona has been embroiled in a feud with Nick Aldis ever since the National Treasure cashed in his contractual title match at the Crockett Cup. The NWA even brought in special guest referee Jeff Jarrett to prevent chicanery, but chicanery for the finish is exactly what happened. Jarrett pulled an accidental screwjob in favor of Cardona when he called for a DQ. Double J assumed Mickie James hit him low when it was actually Chelsea Green. That decision resulted in Cardona retaining even though Aldis had him trapped in a Cloverleaf submission.

Aldis will now get another chance to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Alwayz Ready. To up the ante, Aldis requested a cage match. Cardona countered with his specialty, the deathmatch. Billy Corgan will name the official stipulation next week.

https://t.co/YhcbNQe5Xl! BREAKING: NWA President @Billy has announced the main event for #ALWAYZREADY will in fact be @TheMattCardona vs @RealNickAldis! But… what KIND of match will it be?! Stay tuned for more and grab tickets today! pic.twitter.com/asirckQL6o — NWA (@nwa) May 11, 2022

The Alwayz Ready lineup currently consists of:

