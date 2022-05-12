Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- While WWE still plans to do an Usos vs. RK-Bro match, Wrestling Observer Radio says “as of right now” they don’t plan to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag titles.
- There’s speculation, from WrestlingNews.co and elsewhere, that WWE’s returning to their plan to split Randy Orton & Riddle.
- Several promoters tell Fightful Select they’ve reached out to Cesaro with offers to do everything from autograph signings to matches, but none have been accepted so far. Some told the site the former WWE Superstar’s priced himself out of the independent market.
- Dave Meltzer wrote on F4WOnline’s The Board, “AEW will be getting a big push at the upfronts.” Warner Bros Discovery promoting AEW’s shows to advertisers would be a good sign the newly merged company is planning to stay in the wrestling business.
- But if you’re looking to worry about AEW’s television future, Deadline reports Brett Weitz is out as General Manager of TNT, TBS & truTV. Weitz had a hand in launching Rampage & Battle of the Belts while running the so-called TNets.
