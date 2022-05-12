Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

WCPW Ill Mannered (May 13, 7 pm PT)

Billie Starkz vs. Dark Sheik JD Drake vs. Levi Everett DUTCH & Tyler Bateman vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Karl Fredericks & Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) vs. the Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue, & Midas Kreed) AJ Gray vs. Robert Martyr Titus Alexander vs. Will Ospreay Biff Busick vs. Vinnie Massaro Kevin Blackwood vs. Timothy Thatcher

West Coast Pro are back and with my boy Timmy working you know I had to write this one up!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

OPW Triumph (May 14, 7 pm ET)

Azriael vs. Billy Tipton Brandon Kirk vs. “Colossal” Mike Law Axton Ray vs. Jason Kincaid BLK Jeez vs. Marcus Mathers AKIRA vs. Isaiah Broner Davey Richards vs. Robert Martyr Kit Osbourne (c) vs. Matt Tremont (OPW Championship)

South Jersey’s On Point Wrestling is back and boy howdy I haven’t thought about Jason Kincaid in some time but that dude could go! Plus Richards/Martyr should be good friendly grappling fun and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

FIP All or Nothing (May 15, 7 pm ET)

NeXT LVL (Andy Brown, Anthony Catena, & Bryan Idol) vs. OAO (Hunter Law, Snoop Strikes, & Troy Hollywood) Brian Brock vs. Stallion Rogers Metro Brothers (Chris & JC Metro) vs. the Midnight Tribe (Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott) August Artois (c) vs. Lucky Ali (ACW Heavyweight Championship) Anthony Greene (c) vs. Sideshow (FIP Florida Heritage Championship) Island Kings (Jaka & Sean Maluta) (c) vs. the End (Odinson & Parrow) (FIP World Tag Team Championship) Jon Davis vs. Karam (c) (FIP World Heavyweight Championship)

Last but not least FIP are back and with Island Kings vs. the End on tap you know things are gonna get apocalyptic!

Check it out live on Club WWN, folks.

Free matches here!

Jenny Rose vs. Kasey Catal vs. Kennedi Copeland vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie Knuckles

Starting off hot and sprinty with this five-way from H2O, check it out!

Jake Something vs. Max the Impaler

And now we go to Glory Pro for this hoss fight pitting Something against the Nonbinary Nightmare, don’t miss it!

Island Kings vs. the Skulk

Last but not least we’ve got this fine slab of tag team action from FIP queued up for you, enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.