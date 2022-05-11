Trademark filing reveals potential new ROH logo

On May 4, Tony Khan announced the sale was final — the AEW head honcho had officially taken ownership of Ring of Honor.

He revealed the news while hyping an ROH Women’s title main event for that night’s Dynamite. TK’s new promotion’s had a presence on his existing one since he booked his first ROH show early last month, but fans are still waiting to learn what the new Ring of Honor consists of.

Even after this trademark filing from ROH Acquisition Co. surfaced, we’re still waiting for answers to things like “are there going to be weekly shows?” and “will they be on television or streaming?” But we do have a look at a possible new logo for the promotion...

ROH Acquisition Co., an LLC formed in Delaware on Mar. 24 (h/t David Bixenspan), doesn’t specify color as part of the mark, so it seems they’re leaving their options open there. It’s also worth noting this could just be one of several potential designs, or an early draft of what ends up being the final logo.

We do know it and others were filed with the following stated purpose:

“Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network”

Intrigued?