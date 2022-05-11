AEW Dynamite Preview (May 11, 2022): Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in the most magical place on Earth (according to Maxwell Jacob Freidman) — Long Island, New York. Last week, Jeff Hardy qualified for the Owen Hart tournament and had a fun little face-off with the Young Bucks to celebrate. The Blackpool Combat Club continued to kick ass in the ring while their leader was a delight on commentary. Jungle Boy stepped up to Ricky Starks and got a championship match for his troubles. The threats to Ricky Starks continued when Keith Lee & Swerve made it known that they are still out for Team Taz blood. Wardlow defeated W. Morrisey, MJF’s latest goon, and finally demanded his release from MJF. Adam Page let the audience know that CM Punk cared more about filming a different television show than AEW. The Jericho Appreciation Society cheated to defeat Santana & Ortiz. Julia Hart stupidly did not go full evil. Rey Fenix defeated Dante Martin to qualify for the Owen Hart tournament in an incredible must-see match. Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa exchanged heated words and set up their feud for Double or Nothing. And finally, Mercedes Martinez defeated Deonna Purazzo for the ROH Women’s Championship in a short but great match.

This Week’s Headliner:

Tonight there are three Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal matches on Dynamite.

Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole

Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy

Jaime Hayter vs. Toni Storm

Dax Harwood and Adam Cole will be an excellent technical match. Now, normally I would say that Adam Cole would win due to the numbers game, cheating, and shenanigans, but Adam Cole’s life seems to be slowly spiraling out of control. Meanwhile, Dax Harwood has been killing it both in his tag team and as a solo star. It is a way more interesting storyline if Harwood wins and Adam Cole loses despite his many advantages.

Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy will be all about respect and passing torches. I am assuming that Darby Allin will win because Hardy doesn’t need the rub, and it frees him up to join his brother in facing off with the Young Bucks, but you never know with the Charismatic Enigma.

Toni Storm pinned Britt Baker last week on Rampage, so tonight Jaime Hayter will be looking to get some revenge for her leader. Unfortunately for Hayter, it really is Toni Time, and this feels like a tournament she was made to win. Of course, it would also make sense if Britt interferes and costs Toni the tournament. Then we can get a good ole fashioned feud between the newest star in AEW women’s division and a former formidable champion going.

The Title Scene:

Last week, our beloved World Champion had a few choice words for CM Punk. In an uncharacteristically punchy promo, Adam Page called out CM Punk for being more concerned with his celebrity than with his wrestling.

There is no love loss between these two wrestlers, and there certainly isn’t respect.

“At DOUBLE OR NOTHING, there’ll be no handshake. I am going to destroy CM Punk...Punk wherever you are, I want you to listen. I’m going to embarrass you. You said you wanted a fight? It’s going to be the fight of your life!”

Now those are some fighting words!!

Tonight CM Punk returns to action in a one-on-one bout with local favorite John Silver. When he wins that match (sorry Hungry), expect a biting response from The Best in the World.

Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs want a crack at the Tag Team Championships. Now, the old Jurassic Express would have blindly agreed, but it seems like young Jungle Boy is growing a bit of a backbone under the tutelage of Christian. He said if Team Taz wants their belts, they have to put their own on the line first! Shockingly, Starks agreed, so tonight, he goes one-on-one with Jungle Boy for the FTW championships. This will be fun, but I simply can’t wait for Luchasauras and Powerhouse Hobbs to throw down! That one is going to shake the building.

Women’s World Championship will be defended at Double or Nothing in a dream match between Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa! Last week the two faced off in a battle of words and wills. Not sure how they build this one more than they have, but I’m excited for the ride! Especially if this means they keep putting their CHAMPION on weekly tv.

Scorpio Sky seems to finally be moving away from American Top Team’s nonsense. When he won the TNT Championship, he promised Frankie Kazarian a championship match and he’s proving to be a man of his word. But something tells me Dan Lambert won’t let his golden goose go without a fight...

The TBS Champion continues to be a bad bitch.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-Things are coming up roses for the Jericho Appreciation Society. First, Jericho takes out Eddie Kingston with magic(?), and then they take out Santana & Ortiz with efficient strategy (aka cheating). Tonight they celebrate their wins by celebrating Chris Jericho. I, for one, hope Eddie comes back with the Darkhold.

-Wardlow has demanded that MJF release him from his contract. MJF agreed. Sort of.

“You want to be released? How would you feel if me and you had a little match? And if you win, I’ll let you out of your contract! Hey, Wardlow, you’re on but…but…but…I got a couple conditions buddy.”

Tonight Wardlow finds out what those conditions will be. Something tells me it’s not a thank you watch and a generous severance package.

-The Blackpool Combat Club have proven that they kick ass, but they need more to do. Their dominance is established. Now they need a goal.

-Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt better watch out because security can only hold Samoa Joe back for so long!

-More scissoring from The Gunn Club & The Acclaimed

-Julia, baby girl, beat up your lame friends and become the goth princess you were always meant to be!

-More Danhausen and Hook chip-based shenanigans, please.

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm ET — and join us in our live blog — to see how all this plays out.