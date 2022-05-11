Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

PW Insider says there’s been talk of adding a fourth member to The Judgment Day.

For what It’s worth, Sean Ross Sapp noted he had WWE sources who said Roman Reigns was factored into plans before word of his not being advertised for two months came out.

Piggybacking on that, Andrew Zarian says he has someone at WWE telling him Reigns isn’t actually expected to take time off from TV, he’ll just miss smaller house shows.

Based on feedback, it looks like WWE may be looking into doing another season of “WWE Evil,” as surveys have been sent out for more episodes.

Corey Graves told WrestleTalk he’s got some interest in a different role in WWE than just doing commentary.

