Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- For some reason, WWE added shots of a 2012 crowd reacting to John Cena’s return as the Dr. of Thuganomics to WrestleMania Backlash’s video package on the Madcap Moss/Happy Corbin feud. Brock Lesnar Guy was featured in the old clip, and tweeted about the odd edit.
- Molly Holly produced Ronda Rousey & Charlotte Flair’s match at WrestleMania Backlash, and positive reviews for that has led to people pointing out the positive impact the Hall of Famer’s had on the women’s division since being hired last year.
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that even if Tony Khan wanted to do the Owen Hart Tournaments with a round robin format similar to New Japan’s G1 Climax, AEW never had the TV time necessary to do that and build other matches for PPV.
- Bryan Danielson wants to wrestle for Seattle-based independent Defy, but Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW wants Danielson’s first appearance in his home market to be when they debut there — even though they don’t currently have any West Coast date planned after their Southern California shows in early June.
- Mia Yim’s contract with Impact is only for six months, per Fightful Select. Both sides are open to extending the deal if all goes well.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...