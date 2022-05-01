Young Bucks win Triplemania XXX Chapter 1 main event, but Hijo del Vikingo had better flips

The Young Bucks are back to their winning ways. The loss to FTR in AEW sent them into an emo spiral. The Jackson boys found their groove in Mexico to win the main event of AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 1.

The Young Bucks competed against a familiar rival in Fenix. With Pentagon occupied in the Ruleta de la Muerte mask versus mask tournament, Hijo del Vikingo stepped in to team with Fenix. The babyface duo arrived in style.

Only on AAA a Fenix and a vikingo on a futurist car #LuchaLibreAAA pic.twitter.com/j0i3fX2urK — Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) May 1, 2022

The Bucks were accompanied by Konnan to get that evil foreigner heat from the crowd. Fenix and Vikingo were too quick and too slick early, so the Bucks retreated up the ramp and decided to call it quits with middle fingers. That was a trick to goad the tecnicos into running after them only for the Bucks to unload a pair of superkicks.

Later, Fenix displayed lucha libre acrobatics.

Konnan threw a beer in Fenix’s face to slow him down. That resulted in referee Hijo Del Tirantes ejecting Konnan from ringside. The Bucks were lost without their leader, so Konnan pumped them up with motivation. The Bucks sprinted back to the ring and ran into a pair of superkicks from Fenix and Vikingo.

Now that play time was over, the match kicked into a higher gear with a number of cool moves. Fenix and Vikingo launched for a pair of rope-walking dives.

Vikingo also connected on a springboard 630 senton onto the stage.

Down the stretch, Fenix pummeled Nick Jackson on a Black Fire Driver. 1, 2, kick out. Nick landed a pair of nut kicks to Fenix and Vikingo. The Bucks used the Lucha Bros teamwork flying stomp package piledriver on Fenix. 1, 2, the masked man kicked out. A BTE Trigger came next. 1, 2, Vikingo made the save. Vikingo tried to turn the tide for a springboard attack, but the Bucks caught him for a Meltzer Driver to win. Matt Jackson forced the referee to make the three-count over and over.

Los @youngbucks vinieron a llevarse la victoria de esta noche de #Triplemania30 #30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/qTHGRrK3Ey — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 1, 2022

In the aftermath, seeds were planted for future directions in AAA. Fenix was upset about the loss and shoved Vikingo. Could that be leading to Fenix challenging Vikingo for the AAA Megacampeonato?

The Bucks celebrated with their other foreigner pals. John Morrison, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti joined the party to put a beating on Fenix and Vikingo. Pentagon ran down to clean house for the save. Conti was flattened on a superkick.

The Bucks’ crew retreated to safety as the show closed.

Even though Hijo del Vikingo took the pin in defeat, there are a few silver linings for him. Vikingo stood out as the best high-flyer in a match full of high-flyers of the highest magnitude. He might have even impressed the AEW EVPs enough to get the call to AEW, so the Bucks can pin him all over again.

Where does this match rank on the Young Bucks’ scale of excellence? Which flippy wrestler wowed you most in the main event?