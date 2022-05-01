Sammy Guevara doesn’t wrestle, still wins AAA mixed tag titles with Tay Conti

Never doubt that Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti will achieve what they strive for. They set their sights on winning the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship and did just that at Triplemania XXX Chapter 1. Be mad.

There were two small hitches in the plan though, however, Sammy outsmarted everyone to get what they wanted. First, the champs weren’t even booked for the original match. Sammy and Tay talked smack to coerce Arez and Chik Tormenta into participating to make it a title bout. Second, Sammy was not medically cleared to compete after his rough ladder match Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite. The Spanish God came up with a solution to that as well. He just needed Tay to trust him. They sealed it with a steamy kiss.

Sammy entered with one crutch and finagled to have La Parka Negra in his place to team with Tay. The other competitors were Arez & Chik Tormenta as champions, Latigo & Maravilla, and Komander & Sexy Star in a four-way dance. The rules called for a champion’s advantage. If the titleholders were pinned, then there would be new champs. If a different team was pinned, then the winners would become #1 contenders.

The action was chaotic and all over the place. Tay and Parka Negra almost took victory after a Codebreaker to Arez and a Gotch piledriver to Chik, but Komander and Sexy Star made the save to break the pinfalls.

Arez and Chik rallied down the stretch for a pair of flying double knees to pin Tay and Parka Negra, but Sammy pulled the referee’s leg to stop the count. He pointed blame to a fan as the culprit.

Sammy then entered the ring and hit the champs with his crutch. Parka Negra tagged in Sammy officially then exited the scene. Sammy landed a superkick and Tay added a Gory knee strike to Chik.

Tay also connected on a pump kick to Arez. Sammy and Tay scored a double pin to win the belts. Sammy made a money motion about paying off the referee when they get to the back in exchange for fudging the rules.

Love them or hate them, Sammy and Tay get results. The Spanish God may have to change his nickname to the Spanish Genius after those smart shenanigans. He didn’t even wrestle, and he still found a way to win.

WE DID IT!!



I have never won a tag team title before and I couldn’t be happier than to do it with you, I love you so much ♥️ #ANDNEW pic.twitter.com/0LmpvZDedV — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) May 1, 2022

The match wasn’t all about Sammy and Tay. Other luchadores had a chance to shine as well. Komander had a rope-walking shooting star press.

Another cool spot was Arez with a Spanish Fly to Maravilla onto a pile of bodies on the outside.

Now that Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are AAA mixed tag champs, where do they rank on the hierarchy of wrestling couples?