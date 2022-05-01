Jeff Jarrett and Vampiro in a surprise fight at AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 1

Surprise appearances are an exciting aspect of Triplemania, and AAA hit it out of the park with impromptu fisticuffs between Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Latin Lover, and Vampiro.

Latin Lover was the only one officially invited in a segment that turned into a melee during AAA Triplemania Chapter 1 in Monterrey. Latin Lover was the recipient of an honorary plaque for his career achievements.

The festivities were interrupted by the Jarretts and Rey Escorpion. Jeff shouted at the fans calling them trash.

The King of the Mountain made boisterous claims about dominating AAA for the last 20 years. Jarrett removed his flashy golden jacket as an act of intimidation. Latin Lover was unafraid and did the same. After Jeff called the guest of honor a dirty, grimy Mexican, punches flew. The numbers were too much for Latin Lover. Hit Vampiro’s music!

Vampiro cleaned house. Latin Lover was back in the game. When Karen tried to get physical, Latin Lover planted a kiss. The skirmish was eventually broken up by security.

If you told me I’d be excited for a Jeff Jarrett versus Vampiro feud in 2022, I’d think you were crazy. And yet, here we are. Book it!

There’s no guarantee that some form of a match takes place involving Jarrett and Vampiro, but never say never. Vampiro has been dealing with serious heath issues, however, he seems to be back in the wrestling mindset after weight loss and clean nutrition. He actually wrestled a few weeks ago in a trios bout for a small promotion in Mexico. That contest marked his career spanning five decades in the ring.

