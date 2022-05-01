Tweets of the Week: Big E meets Kofi Kingston’s daughter, The Rock surprises fans, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll kick off with happy times for Kofi Kingston and Big E when uncle E was able to meet Kofi’s daughter for the first time.

The Rock has been known to surprise fans in a variety of ways. One of the coolest was alongside his own wax figure.

Matt Cardona gets hate from fans of all ages. Even little kids rush the ring to assault him.

A fan illegally jumped the guard rail last night at @aiwrestling and assaulted me. I am officially pressing charges. pic.twitter.com/RX9xqPjziG — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 23, 2022

In honor of Randy Orton’s 20th year in WWE, Kim Orton posted a family RKO montage.

MJF is a man of the people. Salt of the earth, especially during photos with fans.

BOOGS!

Psycho Clown is moving up in the world. From fighting luchadores to mascots, all the masks will be his.

Angel Garza is at it again with his impressive home improvement skills.

Braun Strowman’s canine can climb trees.

LA Park pulled a prank on Mascarita Sagrada.

Mini Mascarita sagrada bendice a Maximo pic.twitter.com/gyHT2joxzt — adolfo tapia ibarra (@laparktapia) April 25, 2022

Danhausen has Billy Gunn’s Gunn Powder supplement to thank for his muscular physique.

We’ll close with Darby Allin beating up a pizza chef.

I’d like to imagine Sting and Allin sang, “That’s Amore,” in the getaway car after that attack. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore.