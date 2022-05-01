Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 3 results & Week 4 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place April 24-30 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

This is the kind of stuff "You deserve it" chants should be saved for...

The Walking Weapon reclaiming Impact’s World title was one of two moments from that company’s most recent PPV on the list. The other involved AAA’s Women’s title, but it still happened at Rebellion.

Those bookend the new top contender for AEW’s top belt, and That Bitch (her words, not mine) retaining their secondary women’s one.

A new United States champion rounded out the top five, and gave WWE its first appearance in the top 10 since week 1.

One half of the Women’s Tag champs gave them their second in the back half of last week’s Rankings.

Other than that, it was all All Elite: One who used to work for MJF, one Andrade thought worked for Sting (and also Sting), one who can’t be cursed, and one old gunslinger who gave a not-quite-as-old gunslinger all he could handle.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 3

1. Josh Alexander

2. CM Punk

3. Jade Cargill

4. Taya Valkyrie

5. Theory

6. Wardlow

7. Darby Allin

8. HOOK

9. Sasha Banks

10. (tie) Dustin Rhodes

10. (tie) Sting

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where it’s still the usual early season jumble, including at the top...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending April 23

1. (tie) Wheeler Yuta - 16

1. (tie) CM Punk - 16

3. Samoa Joe - 13

4. Jon Moxley - 11

5. (tie) Hangman Page - 9

5. (tie) Dax Harwood - 9

7. (tie) Cash Wheeler - 8

7. (tie) Thunder Rosa - 8

7. (tie) Jade Cargill - 8

7. (tie) Wardlow - 8

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.