The G1 returns to summer this year

For the past two years, rescheduling prompted by the pandemic and the Tokyo Summer Olympics has bumped the iconic G1 Climax tournament from its traditional spot on New Japan’s schedule. NJPW announced the schedule for the 2022 edition during their Hyper Battle event today (April 9), and we won’t have a fall G1 this year.

G1 Climax 32 will run from July until August, as the round robin tourney did most years until 2020. The first of twenty shows happens in Hokkaido on July 16.

Here’s the schedule:

Sat., July 16: Hokkai Kita Yell in Hokkaido

Sun., July 17: Hokkai Kita Yell in Hokkaido

Weds., July 17: Xeio Arena Sendai in Miyagi

Sat., July 23: Ota City Prefectural Gymnasium in Tokyo

Sun., July 24: Ota City Prefectural Gymnasium in Tokyo

Tues., July 26: Korakuen Hall in Tokyo

Weds., July 27: Korakuen Hall in Tokyo

Sat., July 30: Dolphins Arena in Aichi

Sun., July 31: Dolphins Arena in Aichi

Tues., Aug. 2: Hamatsu Arena in Shizuoka

Fri., August 5: Item Ehime in Aichi

Sat., Aug. 6: Edion Arena Osaka

Sun., Aug. 7: Edion Arena Osaka

Tues., Aug. 9: Hiroshima Sun Plaza

Weds., Aug. 10: Hiroshima Sun Plaza

Sat., Aug. 13: Machida Municipal Gymnasium in Tokyo

Sun., Aug. 14: White Ring in Nagano

Tues., Aug. 16: Sumo Hall in Tokyo

Weds., Aug. 17: Sumo Hall in Tokyo

Thurs., Aug. 18: Sumo Hall in Tokyo

No word on the field yet, but especially given recent news about their partnership, hopes of an AEW star of two being involved will be high.

The winner of the G1 earns an IWGP World Heavyweight championship at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom event in the Tokyo Dome the following January. He typically defends the title shot at least once.

Excited?