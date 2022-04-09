The G1 returns to summer this year

For the past two years, rescheduling prompted by the pandemic and the Tokyo Summer Olympics has bumped the iconic G1 Climax tournament from its traditional spot on New Japan’s schedule. NJPW announced the schedule for the 2022 edition during their Hyper Battle event today (April 9), and we won’t have a fall G1 this year.
G1 Climax 32 will run from July until August, as the round robin tourney did most years until 2020. The first of twenty shows happens in Hokkaido on July 16.
／— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 9, 2022
緊急特報
＼
３年ぶりに“真夏”の最強決定戦が帰って来た ‼️
『G1 CLIMAX 32』大会スケジュール決定 ✨
G1観るなら #njpwworld で
視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#G132 #njpw pic.twitter.com/SZi3Cdu6an
Here’s the schedule:
- Sat., July 16: Hokkai Kita Yell in Hokkaido
- Sun., July 17: Hokkai Kita Yell in Hokkaido
- Weds., July 17: Xeio Arena Sendai in Miyagi
- Sat., July 23: Ota City Prefectural Gymnasium in Tokyo
- Sun., July 24: Ota City Prefectural Gymnasium in Tokyo
- Tues., July 26: Korakuen Hall in Tokyo
- Weds., July 27: Korakuen Hall in Tokyo
- Sat., July 30: Dolphins Arena in Aichi
- Sun., July 31: Dolphins Arena in Aichi
- Tues., Aug. 2: Hamatsu Arena in Shizuoka
- Fri., August 5: Item Ehime in Aichi
- Sat., Aug. 6: Edion Arena Osaka
- Sun., Aug. 7: Edion Arena Osaka
- Tues., Aug. 9: Hiroshima Sun Plaza
- Weds., Aug. 10: Hiroshima Sun Plaza
- Sat., Aug. 13: Machida Municipal Gymnasium in Tokyo
- Sun., Aug. 14: White Ring in Nagano
- Tues., Aug. 16: Sumo Hall in Tokyo
- Weds., Aug. 17: Sumo Hall in Tokyo
- Thurs., Aug. 18: Sumo Hall in Tokyo
No word on the field yet, but especially given recent news about their partnership, hopes of an AEW star of two being involved will be high.
The winner of the G1 earns an IWGP World Heavyweight championship at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom event in the Tokyo Dome the following January. He typically defends the title shot at least once.
Excited?
