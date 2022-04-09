Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- While discussing Tony Khan’s claim that most of the anti-AEW sentiment online comes from an army of bots, Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said Khan really did “commission an actual study” and “they did tell him that they had discovered this.” Alvarez is under the impression there is more to come, because “the study is not complete yet.”
- Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are both scheduled for WrestleMania Backlash next month, but according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter the Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar program is considered over.
- Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian mentioned that plans for Rousey include “possibly tagging with Shayna Baszler.” He also said that Cody Rhodes will continue his feud with Seth Rollins.
- The WON notes Stone Cold Steve Austin was booked for The KO Show at WrestleMania 38 because Austin worried he wouldn’t be able to deliver a good match. Once he started training he became confident he could, and they scripted it for the interview to turn into a match.
- Alexa Bliss hasn’t returned to television as her wedding is set for this weekend, per PW Insider.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...