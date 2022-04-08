MLW fires Los Parks after brawl at WrestleMania week taping

L.A. Park has been one of MLW’s most recognizable names since 2018. The WCW and lucha libre legend was joined by family members LA Park Jr. and Hijo de LA Park in Court Bauer’s promotion, with the senior Park and Hijo capturing their Tag titles at one point.

That run appears to be over after an incident at MLW’s Mar. 31 taping in Dallas. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the trio of Parks got too rough with Jacob Fatu and Alexander Hammerstone during a show closing run-in. Dave Meltzer writes:

“One person noted that they went off script, ruined the post-match angle and went into business for themselves and unloaded live rounds (real punches and shots) on Fatu and Hammerstone including reckless chair shots that busted both Fatu and Hammerstone open. Both needed medical attention.”

This video of the brawl is making the rounds online, and it doesn’t look out of the ordinary to my layperson’s eyes. But it doesn’t take much for chair shots to go from work to shoot, and it does appear like the one to Hammerstone’s back catches him on the head. Agent/producer Savio Vega attempting to break things up also doesn’t look like part of any script.

Hammerstone apparently wanted to fight backstage, but Park “acted as if he didn’t understand English.” He doesn’t say the cut in this pic he tweeted the next day is from the brawl, but it certainly could be:

Silver linings. pic.twitter.com/qXUIOECEKq — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) April 1, 2022

MLW owner & president Bauer fired the three men on the spot, something he’s discussed on Twitter today (April 8) while confirming that Fatu and Hammerstone are now fine:

They’re way better. Thank you for caring. — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) April 8, 2022

The Observer says this precipitated changes to the rest of their weekend card, as the brawl was part of the build to the eldest Park facing Fatu in the main event of Friday’s Azteca Underground show. Bestia 666 replaced him, so footage of the brawl seems unlikely to make the air when this show is used on Fusion in the coming months. We’ll keep you posted.