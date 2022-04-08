Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- According to Fightful, Vince McMahon is aware that his sell of the Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania 38 was terrible, but he said it’s okay as long as people were entertained and laughing.
- PW Insider claims Cody Rhodes will be at tonight’s (Apr. 8) SmackDown taping, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be on television. For what it’s worth, it doesn’t appear that WWE has officially assigned Cody to the Raw or SmackDown brand yet.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said WWE fired Nash Carter because of the Hitler picture, and not as a result of the allegations of abuse against him. Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez heard the same thing, noting, “they were more concerned about this photograph than the allegations.”
- There was some internal discussion at one point that WWE would use notorious runner up Aaron Rodgers in NXT, aligning him with Pat McAfee after the WarGames match with Undisputed Era, but it never came to fruition, per Sports Illustrated.
- On The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle mentioned that he’s having double knee replacement surgery next month.
