Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

WWE’s talking about calling Gunther and Marcel Barthel of NXT’s Imperium up to SmackDown, per Fightful Select. No word on plans for their teammate Fabian Aichner.

That site says call-ups for Raquel González & LA Knight have also been pitched. Most at NXT expect González’s to happen, but Knight’s isn’t considered a lock. If he’s moved to Raw or SmackDown, it may be as a manager.

Disputing a previous rumor and Cody Rhodes himself, Ringside News says a source on the Raw writing team told them Rhodes’ promo on Monday night was “100% scripted. It was scripted down to practically every word.”

Speaking of Cody, he’s reportedly already a top merchandise seller for WWE. PW Insider says all his new shirts sold out at WrestleMania and the Axxess Superstore.

Leyla Hirsch injured her knee at last night’s Dark taping. The severity isn’t known, but her match was stopped and she had to be helped to the back.

Leyla Hirsch injured her knee at last night's Dark taping. The severity isn't known, but her match was stopped and she had to be helped to the back.