Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

ACTION I Am Violence (Apr. 8, 7:30 pm ET)

“Baby Dragon” Erron Wade vs. ??? Cole Radrick vs. Jaden Newman Billie Starkz vs. Delmi Exo Adam Priest vs. Rip Byson Ashton Starr vs. Shazza McKenzie The Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (ACTION Tag Team Championship)

ACTION Wrestling are back and between them having the cutest booker in pro wrestling (we all love ACTION Cat!) and my wife’s obsession with The Batman, I couldn’t not run a show with as kickass a poster as this one! The happiest gang in the world takes on Violence is forever for the tag titles and more!

Check it out when it eventually hits IWTV, folks.

PWAD Violence for the Sake of (Apr. 9, 8 pm ET)

Satu Jinn vs. Vinny Cenzo (Deathmatch) Brandon Kirk vs. John Wayne Murdoch (c) (PWAD Heavyweight Championship) Plus an eight-person deathmatch tournament!

John Wayne Murdoch and Pro Wrestling After Dark are coming together to present a festival of violence for us this week. The tournament field consistes of Bam Sullivan, Casanova Valentine, Demoledor, Kasey Catal, Randi West, Reed Bently, Sadie Suicide, and Sawyer Wreck.

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Paranoid / Devil in a New Dress (Apr. 9-10)

—Paranoid (Apr. 9, 8 pm PT)—

Chris Dickinson vs. Masha Slamovich Chris Bey vs. Jack Cartwheel AJ Gray vs. Kevin Blackwood ACH vs. Nick Wayne Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) Blake Christian vs. Minoru Suzuki

—Devil in a New Dress (Apr. 10, 5 pm PT)—

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Minoru Suzuki Biff Busick vs. Masha Slamovich Bandido vs. Nick Wayne Dark Sheik vs. Joey Janela Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner, & Matthew Justice) vs. South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu, Juicy Finau, & Journey Fatu)

GCW are back already with a chaser to follow their huge WrestleMania weekend and we’ve got some hellacious stuff coming at us! Suzuki goes up against Christian and Speedball, Sheik vs. Janela will tear the house down, and more!

Check ‘em out live on FITE, folks.

Free matches here!

B3CCA vs. Davienne

Starting off hot with a feud that’s raged in Limitless, check it out!

Charli Evans & Jessica Troy vs. Team Sea Stars

RISE offer up this slice of tag team excellence for us, enjoy!

Zelo Pro: TEXAS

Last but not least, it turns out Zelo Pro livestreamed their entire Mania weekend show on YouTube, do not miss it!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.