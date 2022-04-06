AEW Dynamite Preview (April 6, 2022): JOE JOE JOE

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Agganis Arena in Boston. Last week, CM Punk made Max Caster submit then declared his championship intentions. MJF hired Mark Sterling to further defame Wardlow’s name (much to the displeasure of FTR). Jon Moxley soundly defeated Jay Lethal. FTR defeated The Gunn Club despite several distractions courtesy of Billy Gunn and MJF. Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz ambushed the JAS society, but got caught up in the numbers game. Bryan Danielson defeated Wheeler Yuta in a hard fought battle, hopefully earning Yuta a little of that coveted shine from William Regal. The Undisputed Elite’s championship celebration was cut short when the real champions came out to take back their titles. Thunder Rosa cut a promo saying she’ll fight anyone and everyone - including Nyla Rose - for her championship. Toni Storm made her AEW debut and qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament. And finally, Darby Allin was pinned by Andrade El Idolo before all hell broke lose in the ring courtesy of The Hardy Boys and Private Party.

This Week’s Headliner:

JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE JOE

Samoa Joe is back and he’s All Elite! Tonight he makes his Dynamite debut in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifer match against Max Caster.

Look, there isn’t a lot to write about this. It’s his first match in AEW. We ALL know he’s going to win. It’s going to be awesome. I can’t wait to hear the audience chant his name. But the thing I’m most looking forward to is Samoa Joe’s face after Caster whips out a busted lyric about him.

Hope the AEW crew has the local hospital on standby tonight because Max Caster is about to die.

The Title Scene:

Adam Page and Jurassic Express may have gotten their World Championship and Tag Team Championships back from The Undisputed Elite last week, but they unfortunately still have to deal with Adam Cole and reDRagon. Tonight, Adam Cole goes one-on-one with Christian Cage (for the first time ever!), but lets be real here. You never go one-on-one with Adam Cole. This will inevitably end in chaos and Jurassic Express and Adam Page will come out to help Christian Cage deal with The Undisputed Elite. I just hope we get some solid concrete challenges out of the shenanigans this time.

Thunder Rosa wants to bring honor back to The World Women’s Championship. “Pillars get knocked down, but foundations remain standing.” She said she’d fight anyone even Nyla Rose after her cowardly attack. Unfortunately perhaps for the champ because Nyla Rose has accepted the challenge and is out for blood! No match has been announced by we’ll at least likely get a follow up on this feud, if not the match itself.

The TNT Champion Scorpio Sky is ducking Sammy Guevara and is cowering behind a gross old man to do it. For same Mr. Sky. But they won’t be able to duck Guevara forever, unless that have a lot of expendable income and are willing to sacrifice more cars to young love.

Mark Sterling things that the TBS Champion should be afraid of Marina Shafir. The TBS Champion thinks Mark Sterling should polish up that resume because Jade is not afraid of anyone, not even a former MMA fighter who can actually wrestle.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-FTR take on the Young Bucks tonight. Both teams are looking to reestablish themselves as a threat to the AEW tag division, but only one team will come out on top tonight and leave with the ROH & AAA titles. My money is on FTR. They are for real serious about wrestling you guys!

-Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter have already qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament. Tonight former champion Hikaru Shida takes on depressed, yet loveable pirate Julia Hart. IDK about you but I’m #TeamJulia. She’s been doing great character work since and angry Dutch man spit in her eye. She needs more screen time!

-The Hardy Boys with an S are looking to send a big statement to Andrade El Idolo and the entire tag division tonight when they take on The Butcher & The Blade in a tables match! I, for one, cannot wait to see if the tables will no sell this match. They’re the real heels here.

-Presumably, MJF has more to say about Wardlow. Hopefully Wardlow can reach him and punch him in the face before he talks.

-CM Punk said he wanted the big belt. Maybe tonight we get a game plan?

-Hook continues to be uncurseable. I fear this may send Danhausen into an emotional tailspin.

-Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs rocked the building on Rampage (figuratively and literally). The match ending in chaos (obviously, as it main evented an AEW show) so there are lost of unanswered questions and potential follow up matches. MORE MEATY MATCHES PLEASE.

-Wheeler Yuta had a big weekend in ROH. Do you think William Regal noticed?

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm ET for the final time to see how all this plays out.