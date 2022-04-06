Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the reason The Miz turned on Logan Paul was because Paul worked it into his deal that he would be a babyface by the time the angle was over.

PW Insider notes that Brock Lesnar flew home almost immediately after WrestleMania 38 concluded, Shane McMahon was there for all the WWE shows throughout the weekend but with his sons, and Alexa Bliss wasn’t in Dallas at all.

They also say the Elias character has been removed from the internal WWE roster, so he’s only going to be Ezekiel moving forward. He’ll also be a babyface.

Lastly from Insider, they saw WWE started filming interviews for the upcoming A&E Series “WWE Rivals” this past weekend.

Per Meltzer on WOR, ROH Supercard of Honor did over 20,000 buys on PPV, which doesn’t include HonorClub subscribers.

