Rumors for the Day:
- There’s a lot of online speculation about Roman Reigns having suffered an injury in the main event of WrestleMania 38, with photos of bruising on his left upper-arm being circulated as evidence.
- According to Sean Ross Sapp, Cody Rhodes’ was not scripted on Raw. Wrestling Observer said the idea was “for it to be memorable promo.”
- Fightful Select says Rhea Ripley and Tommaso Ciampa were pitched as possible members of the new Edge stable with Damian Priest. It’s not known if the pitches were approved.
- Gable Steveson flew back to Minnesota after WrestleMania Sunday, per PWInsider. He’ll start as a regular on Raw after the college semester ends.
- TJ Wilson is back in his role as a producer at WWE after taking a leave of absence in January, reports Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
