Who 'won' WrestleMania weekend?

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — our Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

This is our special, once a year, vote-on-only-two days edition of the Rankings. As WrestleMania marks the end of a "season" for pro wrestling, we wrap up our year here, too.

There’s a lot of wrestling and sports entertaining behind us, but it's never too late for one match at the Showcase of the Immortals to impact the Rankings. So let us know who impressed you the most during everything that went down in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex on April 2-3 by taking part in our special Monday, year-end WrestleMania 38 vote!

Details of how to vote and how your votes are scored can be found HERE. If you don’t see your fave listed in the poll or really want to influence the outcome, click that link to learn everything about how to comment vote.

In a nutshell, give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most over the past two days, and feel free to talk about why. Voting by comment and poll is not only allowed, it’s encouraged!

Later this week, we'll have the results from last week and this weekend in a big year-end extravaganza where we’ll hand out our 10th Cageside Cup to the Performer of the Year.

And be sure to join us in our normal Sunday spot when we’ll start toward handing out our 11th Cup with the first of another year’s worth of Rankings!