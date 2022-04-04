Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Kevin Owens knew about the Stone Cold/WrestleMania plans in January, and Fightful Select says Steve Austin had already been pitched on a match at that point. Beyond that plans were kept secret, with Vince McMahon telling producers they would decide exactly what to do “close to the day of the show as to make sure Austin was comfortable with things.”
- Based on the cards for post-WrestleMania live events, it looks like Drew McIntyre is next in line for new Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns.
- While WrestleMania Saturday did have some timing issues, Fightful Select reports McIntyre made the call to cut his entrance from the show because he preferred to be able to have a more personal connection to the crowd. The people brought in for the entrance still got paid and received all-access passes to the PPV.
- Jon Moxley is working with a hamstring injury he suffered during training prior to working GCW shows during WrestleMania week, says Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer.
- Meltzer also said “AAA has basically given Tony Khan the call” as to who will win Wednesday’s FTR/Young Bucks match for the AAA and ROH Tag titles.
