Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti demand AAA mixed tag title bout

The celebration of AAA’s 30th year is here with the first of three Triplemania events. Chapter 1 from Monterrey goes live Saturday night (Apr. 30) with several familiar names to fans outside the lucha libre world. The feature attractions include the Young Bucks in the main event and the opening round of a mask versus mask Ruleta de la Muerte tournament.

The advertised card for Triplemania XXX Chapter 1 includes:

Hijo del Vikingo & Fenix vs. Young Bucks

Ruleta de la Muerte: Psycho Clown vs. Canek

Psycho Clown vs. Canek Pagano, Bandido, & Taya vs. Andrade El Idolo, Cibernetico, & Deonna Purrazzo

Ruleta de la Muerte: Blue Demon Jr. vs. Rayo de Jalisco Jr.

Blue Demon Jr. vs. Rayo de Jalisco Jr. Laredo Kid & surprise luchador vs. Johnny Superstar & Taurus vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico

Ruleta de la Muerte: LA Park vs. Villano IV

LA Park vs. Villano IV Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara vs. Sexy Star & Octagon Jr. vs. Maravilla & Latigo

Ruleta de la Muerte: Ultimo Dragon vs. Pentagon Jr.

Ultimo Dragon vs. Pentagon Jr. La Copa Triplemania XXX lumberjack match

Lucha Libre Marvel

The PPV begins at 9 pm ET on Fite TV. The televised portion might not include La Copa Triplemania or the Marvel match. Spanish and English commentary is available. Good news for fans of Larry Dallas on the English side. He officially signed with AAA.

Put pen to paper. Officially signed with AAA.



Very excited to start this journey with them. All kicks off this Saturday with a loaded Triplemania! — Larry Dallas (@LarryDallasAAA) April 28, 2022

Like most AAA shows, the card is subject to change. One alteration might involve demands from Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. Ever since they became a couple in the open, they’ve had eyes on the AAA mixed tag titles. The duo arrived for their AAA debut as a team with gold on their mind. Sammy and Tay were miffed that champs Arez and Chik Tormenta were not present. The lovebirds were so arrogant that Tay didn’t even bother to note the difference between Arez and Austin Aries.

Desde @AEW, @sammyguevara y @TayConti_ le tienen un mensaje a Chik Tormenta y @ArezStrange



Nos vemos en #TriplemaníaXXX en Monterrey. — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 8, 2022

After Sammy & Tay won their mixed tag debut, they were booked for a match at Triplemania XXX Chapter 1. Upon the realization that it was not against Arez and Chik Tormenta, they demanded a change. If the title bout isn’t booked, then Sammy and Tay won’t show up to Triplemania.

Hugo Savinovich spoke with the champs. Arez and Chik aren’t scared. They will put up the belts to teach respect. Arez is going to make sure Tay knows his name.

@ArezStrange junto Chik Tormenta se cansaron de escuchar a @sammyguevara y @TayConti_ .....¡Hay respuesta!



Atención a sus palabras. — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 26, 2022

We’ll find out shortly if Sammy and Tay get their wish for a mixed tag title bout. In regard to rumors of Sammy suffering an injury wrestling in AEW this week, the couple are currently in Mexico.

La pareja del momento está en México. ¿Están listos? Alguien que le traiga a Austin Aries a @TayConti_ y @sammyguevara pero ya. Los esperamos mañana en el Estadio de Béisbol de Monterrey para TripleManía XXX, Capítulo I. @luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/haTvR4sbIw — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) April 30, 2022

In terms of stories for Triplemania XXX Chapter 1, the Young Bucks return to AAA as big money draws. They are no strangers to wrestling Fenix. Since Pentagon Jr. is busy in the mask tournament, mega champ Hijo del Vikingo is in the mix. For the Ruleta de la Muerte tournament, losers advance with the finale at Triplemania XXX Chapter III on October 15. The ultimate loser will lose his mask. In trios action, the feuds are separated between Pagano/Cibernetico and Taya/Deonna Purrazzo. That means Bandido should match up with Andrade for cool athleticism.

There is not a lot of depth to the current feuds for this card, so new viewers shouldn’t feel lost. It will be easy to sit back and enjoy the experience.

We can’t forget about the man with several last names. John Morrison/Superstar/Caballero will be in the house. Johnny felt in a Caballero mood when hyping the show.

Will you be watching Triplemania XXX Chapter 1? Which matches are you most eager to see?