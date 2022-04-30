Another AEW x NJPW match booked for Capital Collision

Two of the three matches pitting All Elite wrestlers against New Japan ones that were teased at NJPW of America’s Windy City Riot have now been booked for May 14’s Capital Collision.

Washington, D.C. already knew it was getting Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Kingston. Now they know they’re also getting Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki.

It's official!



After a challenge issued backstage in Chicago, the match is signed for Capital Collision in Washington DC May 15!



BRODY KING vs MINORU SUZUKI



Tickets:https://t.co/0RMxOHulr7#njpw #njcapital pic.twitter.com/SBAPhUjprQ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 30, 2022

King’s made several appearances on New Japan’s U.S.-based show Strong, so maybe this isn’t strictly AEW x NJPW. But then, Suzuki is a frequent guest on Dynamite & Rampage, so... the Forbidden Door is in use here one way or another.

What about the biggest match set-up at Windy City Riot? The companies may be saving Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the actual Forbidden Door show June 26 in Chicago. And with Tanahashi battling Ishii (filling in for Will Ospreay, who has COVID) for the vacant IWGP United States title tomorrow at Wrestling Dontaku in Fukuoka, Japan — the Tana/Mox clash could be for a prize Moxley’s held twice before.