- According to Fightful, John Laurinaitis sent out an email citing budget cuts as the reason for yesterday’s NXT releases. In the case of Parker Boudreaux, however, it sounds like NXT coaches felt he wasn’t progressing enough in the ring.
- One NXT official was upset about the lack of notice given on these releases, especially with some of the cuts potentially affecting ongoing storylines.
- Sammy Guevara was injured doing a 630 off the ladder in the main event of this week’s Dynamite, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Guevara told others that he will be okay, but the severity of his injury is unknown.
- WON notes that Robert Stone’s name has been officially changed to “Mr. Stone.” Ciampa and Stone both lost their first names this week due to Vince McMahon’s new rule that talent cannot use any part of their real names.
- NXT’s schedule calls for an In Your House show on the USA network in June and a live event on Peacock in July, but nothing is currently planned for SummerSlam weekend.
