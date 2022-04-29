Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer noted “there’s a few WWE people” who were out due to COVID over the last couple weeks.
- Following up on Ember Moon’s story about NXT women being told to dress sexier for television, Fightful indicates these meetings were held under the guise of “fashion consulting.” One talent said it was implied they should also dress sexier backstage. Several roster members were not happy with the meeting and blamed it on John Laurinaitis gaining power following Triple H’s health scare.
- Meltzer said there was originally going to be a “big angle” this week setting up Hangman Page vs. CM Punk at AEW Double or Nothing, but it was scrapped when Page tested positive for COVID. In general, Meltzer said Rampage had to be rewritten more than Dynamite this week.
- While discussing AEW’s uncertain future and a potential sale, Meltzer mentioned the company was valued at approximately 400 million dollars one year ago, and it’s “way up from that now.”
- A source told Ringside News the general consensus in WWE is that Ryback is nuts and too risky to bring back to the promotion.
