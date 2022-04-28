Will Ospreay and Tatsumi Fujinami have been pulled from NJPW Wrestling Dontaku this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19.

Here is New Japan Pro Wrestling’s announcement of the news, along with changes to the advertised card:

“As a result of PCR testing, it has been determined that Tatsumi Fujinami and Will Ospreay are both positive for COVID-19, and will not be able to wrestle on Sunday May 1 at Wrestling Dontaku. New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologizes to fans who were looking forward to seeing Fujinami and Ospreay wrestle. We appreciate your understanding, and join fans in wishing a speedy recovery and return. Changes have been made to the Dontaku card as a result. In the semi main event, Tomohiro Ishii will face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the vacant IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Ishii defeated Minoru Suzuki at Windy City Riot on April 16, and is slated to wrestle Eddie Kingston in Washington DC May 14. In Fujinami’s absence, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI will team with a mystery opponent to open the Dontaku card.”

Ospreay reacted to the announcement by plugging his merchandise after saying he feels fine:

Honestly gutted.



I feel absolutely fine. However I cannot be permitted to travel as I’ve tested positive.



If I didn’t know better New Japan sent someone to infect me so it would stop me showing up in Japan !!#StopScrewingBilly https://t.co/RqmlFVneLU pic.twitter.com/MEVkNW0tu5 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 28, 2022

