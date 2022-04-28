Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Tony Khan found out about Nick Khan’s efforts to establish a working relationship between WWE & NJPW through “through his trusted contacts in New Japan” who told him “that working with AEW was their priority,” per a new report from Sports Illustrated.
- That reports says New Japan officials not only knew about but encouraged Tony Khan’s promo on Nick Khan from last May where he referred to the WWE President as “some con man from Connecticut.”
- WWE wants to run more stadium shows in 2023, according to Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian. Nick Khan wants to make stadiums “the new norm... when it comes to Premium Live Events.”
- On a recent episode of his Grillin JR podcast, Jim Ross said he’ll be working with The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions on a project that will, “go back and look at the territories.” A few weeks ago on the same pod, JR said he’d no longer be working with Dark Side of The Ring due to being “misrepresented a time or two in the edit” of that series.
- Dave Meltzer tweeted that last night’s Dynamite was “heavily rewritten due to [Hangman Adam] Page getting COVID.”
