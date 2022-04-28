Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

AAW Never Say Die 2022 (Apr. 29, 7:30 pm CT)

Silas Young vs. Steve Manders (Steel Cage Match) ACH, Jah-C, & ??? vs. Hakim Zane, Karam, & Ren Jones Ace Perry & Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Heather Reckless & Russ Jones (AAW Tag Team Championship) “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin vs. Josh Alexander Fred Yehi vs. Mike Bennett Ace Austin (c) vs. Myron Reed (AAW Heritage Championship) Eric Young vs. Mat Fitchett (c) (AAW Heavyweight Championship)

AAW are back with Never Say Die and it’s always fun to see EY step out into the indies! Plus a steel cage match and more!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

DD Undeniable (Apr. 30)

Battle Royal Adena Steele vs. Bonesaw Brooks vs. Isana vs. ??? Big Juicy, Erica Leigh, & Katred vs. Brittany Blake, Gabby Ortiz, & Vita VonStarr Abby Jane & Ziggy Haim vs. Edith Surreal & Shea McCoy Rachael Ellering vs. Riley Shepard Davienne vs. Tasha Steelz Kasey Catal vs. Terra Calaway (Hardcore Match) Nyla Rose vs. ???

Dropkick Depression are back and fighting the good fight for mental health inside of a pro wrestling ring once again! Founder Terra Calaway takes on Kasey Catal in fine ultraviolent fettle, Nyla Rose steps in against a MYSTERY OPPONENT (always fun!), Surreal and McCoy take on Jane and Haim and more, plus all proceeds go to WomanSpace, a women’s shelter in New Jersey!

Check it out when it hits IWTV later, folks.

Invictus In Bloom 2 (Apr. 30, 4 pm ET)

Ichiban vs. J Bouji vs. Little Mean Kathleen vs. Mike Skyros vs. PB Smooth vs. PJ Savage vs. the Whisper (Climb for Clout Ladder Match) Ben Bishop vs. Big Game Leroy CPA vs. Myles Millennium Ken Broadway vs. Robert Martyr Alex Kane vs. Darius Carter Kings of the District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) vs. Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers) (c) (Invictus Tag Team Championship) MCM (c) vs. Vinny Pacifico (Invictus Social Media Championship) Davienne vs. Edith Surreal (c) (Invictus Women’s Championship)

Invictus Pro are rolling again and there’s a lot of stuff to like on this card but I gotta go with Surreal vs. Davienne as the obvious draw, folks.

Check it out live on IWTV, if you will.

GCW In Too Deep / Life Goes On (Apr. 30-May 1)

—In Too Deep (Apr. 30)—

Joey Janela vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Jordan Oliver vs. Masha Slamovich ACH vs. Alex Zayne Biff Busick vs. Chris Dickinson Sawyer Wreck vs. SLADE (Tournament of Survival Qualifying Match) AKIRA vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas (Tournament of Survival Qualifying Match) BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) (c) vs. Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) (GCW Tag Team Championship) Cole Radrick vs. John Wayne Murdoch (c) (GCW Ultraviolent Championship)

—Life Goes On (May 1)—

Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. the SAT (Joel & Jose Maximo) Alex Zayne vs. Dante Leon Jimmy Lloyd vs. Shane Mercer (Tournament of Survival Qualifying Match) Brandon Kirk vs. Matt Tremont (Tournament of Survival Qualifying Match) Joey Janela vs. Masha Slamovich BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) (c) vs. the Rejects (AKIRA & John Wayne Murdoch) (GCW Tag Team Championship)

GCW are back with another New Jersey double-header for y’all and we’re starting on the build to Tournament of Survival, baby! Plus a big weekend for the tag team champs, a freshly untethered Joey Janela gets a couple big matches and more!

Check it out on FITE, folks.

BLP Fancy Wrestling (May 1, 12 pm CT)

Alice Crowley vs. Shazza McKenzie Anthony Greene vs. Myron Reed Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) Josh Alexander vs. Kody Lane Billie Starkz vs. Dan “the Dad” Adams Big Damo vs. Crash Jaxon Ace Austin (c) vs. Devon Monroe (Impact X-Division Champiosnhip) Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (BLP Tag Team Championship) Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) (BLP Midwest Championship) Joshua Bishop vs. Kobe Durst vs. Levi Everett vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet (BLP Championship)

Black Label Pro are back and we are fancy this time, folks! That’s right, formal attire is requested for this show, so put on your fanciest duds (and remember ladies, no peeking on those crinolines!) and enjoy what looks to be a hell of a show as we crown a new BLP Champion!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

WWR+ Hit ‘Em Up Style (May 1, 3 pm ET)

Artsy Fartsy (Edith Surreal & Erica Leigh) vs. Hardcore Geeks (Kennedi Copeland & Riley Shepard) The Administration (Damian Adams & Pedro Dones) vs. the Outfielders (Boomer Hatfield & Shea McCoy) JC Storm vs. Tiara James Ashley D’Amboise vs. Little Mean Kathleen Alisha Edwards vs. Kayla Sparks Tina San Antonio vs. Trish Adora Davienne vs. Jody Threat Jordan Blade vs. Willow Nightingale

Before Maria Kanellis’ Women’s Wrestling Army debuts later in the day, WWR Pro are bringing the heat to Providence, Rhode Island in fine form, folks.

And you can check it out live on IWTV!

PWG Delivering the Goods (May 1, 6 pm PT)

Jack Cartwheel vs. Shane Haste Aramis vs. Konosuke Takeshita Jonathan Gresham vs. Kevin Blackwood Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) Black Taurus vs. Blake Christian Biff Busick vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Bandido (c) vs. “Red Death” Daniel Garcia

PWG are back and... (no don’t say it) (it’s too obvious) (aw hell) ...delivering the goods, baby! A bunch of last-minute changes shot through this one but adjustments have been made and they’ve got a fine show cued up for y’all!

Keep an eye on the website for release details, folks.

Free matches here!

Dan the Dad & Danhausen vs. the Grindhouse

Starting off hot with a slice of tag team action from Glory Pro as the two Dans-hausen take on the rebranded Besties, check it out!

Anthony Greene vs. Snoop Strikes

And here’s a WWN freebie pitting the Retrosexual against the extremely talented Strikes inside of an FIP ring, enjoy!

Dan Barry vs. Rob Chase

Last but not least we’ve got this beautiful slice of pro wrestling cops and robbers for y’all courtesy of Beyond and Wrestling Open, don’t miss it!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.